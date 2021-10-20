School bus carrying students in Wichita hits light pole

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSNW

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A First Student school bus transporting Mayberry Middle School students Wednesday hit a traffic control light pole in south Wichita. The crash happened on the Pawnee exit from SB I-135.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the school bus was full of students. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, received minor injuries from the crash and were taken to Wesley Medical Center to be checked out.

The light pole was heavily damaged.

A KSN photographer said the school bus has already been removed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories