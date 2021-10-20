School bus carrying students in Wichita hits light pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A First Student school bus transporting Mayberry Middle School students Wednesday hit a traffic control light pole in south Wichita. The crash happened on the Pawnee exit from SB I-135.

According to Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the school bus was full of students. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, received minor injuries from the crash and were taken to Wesley Medical Center to be checked out.

The light pole was heavily damaged.

A KSN photographer said the school bus has already been removed from the scene.