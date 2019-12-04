Live Now
School bus crash injures student, vehicle driver

RIVERTON, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a southeast Kansas school bus was hit from behind while it was stopped on a highway picking up a student.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said the Riverton school bus carrying 13 students was hit Tuesday morning on U.S. 166 about 3 miles east of Baxter Springs.

The patrol says a 13-year-old male student on the bus and the driver of the vehicle were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Riverton superintendent Todd Berry told The Joplin Globe the student was later released from the hospital. The driver’s condition was not available.

The patrol said the bus and the vehicle both were severely damaged.

