School bus crashes in northeast Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities said no students were on a bus when it was hit by a truck this afternoon. It happened at 53rd Street North and Woodlawn.
The sheriff's department said a bus pulled out and a truck hit it. The First Student bus went into a ditch.
The driver of the bus and truck received minor injuries.
Local News
National / World
