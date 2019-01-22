Local

School bus crashes in northeast Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities said no students were on a bus when it was hit by a truck this afternoon.  It happened at 53rd Street North and Woodlawn.

The sheriff's department said a bus pulled out and a truck hit it.  The First Student bus went into a ditch. 

The driver of the bus and truck received minor injuries. 

