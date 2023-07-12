WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – First Student is looking for bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

Prospective drivers are invited to test drive a school bus during a hands-on hiring event on Friday, July 14. It will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at First Student at 4141 N. Seneca. Applicants can experience what it’s like to steer a 40-foot school bus.

First Student says a trainer will guide candidates through a closed course in the facility’s parking lot. Participants do not need any previous training or a commercial driver’s license to drive at the event.

Drivers must be at least 21 years of age, able to pass all background checks and drug screens, have at least three years of driving experience and possess a valid state driver’s license.

First Student provides all necessary training and offers starting wages of $20.50 an hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $1,500.

Applicants who are unable to attend but who would like to be considered for a position can apply online at workatfirst.com