WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A bus carrying kids to summer activities camp was involved in a crash with a pickup truck at 21st Street and Ridge Road around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

At least two children had minor injuries in the crash.

The bus, provided by First Student, was transporting children to and from the activities. The kids on the bus were then taken to the Extension Office at 21st and Ridge while parents were being notified.