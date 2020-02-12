Breaking News
School bus involved in crash on Kansas Turnpike
A school bus crashed off the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday. (Courtesy Zach Hacker, The Emporia Gazette)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Troopers and emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus on the Kansas Turnpike.

It happened near mile marker 112 in the northbound lane. That’s between El Dorado and Emporia, north of the Bazaar cattle pens.

The Emporia Gazette reports that 17 individuals have been transported to get additional medical attention.

A school bus crashed off the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia. (Courtesy KSN Viewer)

We are checking to find out where the school bus is from and where it was headed.

KSN has a crew on the way. Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

