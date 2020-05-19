School district announces free summer meals for all Wichita children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All children 18 and under can get free meals this summer through the Wichita Public Schools (WPS) Summer Food Program.

The grab-and-go meals will be offered at nine locations beginning June 1. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Children will be able to pick up four meals on Mondays and six meals on Wednesdays, while supplies last.

The free meals are for all children, not just students of WPS or students who receive free or reduced meals during the school years.

Only children who are present will get the meals. Walk-up or drive-up service is a available.

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to www.wichitatransit.org.

The program runs through July 31, 2020.

Children can go to any of these nine schools, regardless of the school they attend:

To see a weekly menu, go to www.usd259.org/menu. For special dietary needs, please contact the Nutrition Services Office at 973-2160.

The district is also going to provide learning opportunities for students this summer.

