School districts scramble to feed students before school starts due to Sysco pause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several school districts in the area are scrambling to feed their students just days before school starts. Major food supplier Sysco recently made the sudden decision to stop making deliveries to local businesses, and now some school districts like Valley Center Public Schools are being affected.

Molly Rainey, the district’s food service director, said the district is in a co-op with other schools who use Sysco as their food supplier. She said Sysco paused their deliveries to the co-op; making them lose a huge part of their supply. The district does have other vendors to work with but that all depends on if they can get desired products from producers.

Rainey believes this is only just the beginning of the problem but said Valley Center Public Schools are doing everything they can to have a backup plan in place.

“We’ve already started trying to make some put some food orders in,” Rainey said. “Kind of trying to get ahead before school gets started and get some backup items in there so that if we don’t get what’s on the menu we will have something else to prepare.”

Rainey wants to assure parents that they are doing everything they can to feed their students. She warns parent the meals posted on the menu are subject to change without notice. District officials ask parents for their patience.