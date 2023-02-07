Wichita police search the area of 10th and Spruce for a suspect. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.

Wichita police tell KSN News it started in the 1200 block of Mt. Vernon. Police say they pursued a suspected car to the area of 10th and Madison, where the suspect ran from police into the neighborhood.

The suspect was eventually caught. The victim was not hurt.

While police searched the area, Spaght Science & Communications Magnet school, located at 2316 E. 10th St., was locked down. However, the lockdown didn’t last long and was lifted once the suspect was arrested.