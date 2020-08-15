School supply drive at Pigtails and Crewcuts kids salon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A local hair salon is doing its part to help prepare teachers to go back to school. Pigtails and Crewcuts’ say teachers need help paying for important classroom supplies, so they’re holding a back-to-school supply drive through the end of the month to help out.

“We want to give back — I used to work in a school, we all have kids that go to school, — we see the amount of work that teachers put in so… that’s why we chose teachers,” said Keesha Kitterman, owner of the salon.

Employees will deliver the accumulated school supplies the day after the supply drive ends, which will be a week before the start of the school year.

For more information on this school supply drive at the Wichita Pigtails and Crewcuts, click here.

LATEST POSTS: