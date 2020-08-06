Schools working to feed students learning remotely, some parents concerned

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Sarah Middleton like many other parents is getting ready to have her daughter learn remotely this year. The USD 259 mom says there is one thing that can’t be delivered virtually, lunch. “We have to be able to still feed our kids.”

Receiving a school lunch, while remote learning. Some parents are beginning to ask how that process will work. Middleton believe this is important for families who depend on those reduced or free meal programs, “I still have a job. I still work from home but other people don’t.”

Middleton is now waiting for USD 259 to release plans for those parents who depend on meals, “For parents it means that kids are going to eat. They’re gonna have the food that they need. They’re going to have healthy food that they have access to that we may not have access to.”

For Goddard Public Schools they say parents can get ready to hop in their car to get food. “Parents and students will be able to pre-order their meals online and then come through and pick them up probably between 9:15 and 10:15 each morning,” said Christine Maxwell, Director for Nutrition Services for GPS.

Goddard will have three pick-up locations: Discovery Intermediate School, Eisenhower High School, and Goddard High School. School officials say it will be similar to their summer meal program.

“It was something that the child looked forward to everyday is to come and maybe see friendly faces from school their lunch ladies or bus drivers,” said Maxwell. “It definitely met a financial need and a social emotional need too.”

KSN reach out to USD 259, Andover Public Schools, Hutchinson Public Schools, Valley Center, and Maize Unified School District. Those districts says meals for student remote learning will be available. They are working on those plans and hope to have them finalized by the end of August.

LATEST STORIES: