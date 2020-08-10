Schwan’s Company announces major expansion resulting in 225 new full-time jobs in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy, Salina is getting a boost of new jobs Monday — thanks to a major food producer’s major expansion plans.

Kansas leaders including Gov. Laura Kelly, Sen. Jerry Moran, and Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock joined executives from Schwan’s Company Monday afternoon to announce a major expansion of their Tony’s Pizza production plant in Salina.

In a news conference Monday, Schwan’s announced plans for the 400,000 square foot expansion, which will result in 225 new full-time jobs by 2023 — alongside maintaining the existing jobs at the current facility.

The latest announcement of the project comes as the company celebrates its 50th year of operating a pizza production facility in Salina.

The company already employs 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot production facility and distribution center.

