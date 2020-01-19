Scooter driver injured after crash with Animal Control van in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A scooter driver was seriously injured Sunday morning in a crash involving an Animal Control van in Wichita.

Wichita police say a 62-year-old man was driving an electric handicapped scooter in the crosswalk, crossing Pawnee when he was hit by an on-duty Animal Control van that was turning from southbound Broadway to eastbound Pawnee.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. Police say they will be conducting an internal investigation.

