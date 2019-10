WICHITA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Scott City man is dead after a crash Monday morning in Wichita County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford F250 driven by 49-year-old James L. Wessel of Scott City was westbound on Kansas Highway 96.

Authorities said the tire of the pickup failed causing the truck to leave the road and roll a number of times.

Wessel was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

