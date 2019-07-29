Scott City PD chief on leave; wife accused of domestic battery

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Scott City police chief is on paid administrative leave after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation started an investigation into domestic violence accusations against the chief’s wife.

The KBI says it was called in to investigate a domestic disturbance between Chief Christopher Jurgens and his wife on July 22.

Dorinda Jurgens was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery earlier this month. She was booked into Finney County Jail.

Dorinda Lynn Jurgens was booked into Finney County Jail on suspicions of domestic battery on July 22.

Chief Jurgens was put on administrative leave that day. Scott City officials voted July 23 to pay Jurgens during his leave.

Scott City Mayor Everett Green says a Scott City police sergeant is handling administrative duties in the chief’s absence and managing the other six employees of the police force, but Green would not comment further on the case.

“This is an internal personnel matter, and beyond that, I really can’t comment,” Green said.

The KBI is investigating at the request of Scott County, which is standard in cases involved a member of another law enforcement agency.