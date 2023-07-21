SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Many are cleaning up after storms in Western Kansas Thursday night. The National Weather Service Dodge City investigated the damage Friday determining it was downburst winds.

A Scott City police officer’s farm was hit by the storm Thursday.

Whitney Savolt said they are heartbroken. Her mother’s home on the property is gone and her mother’s dog is still missing as of Friday afternoon.

As cleanup efforts begin, the Scott City Police Department is helping out.

“It just takes your words away you know sitting out there,” said Scott City Police Chief, David Post.

Post said he got the call from Officer Savolt after her farm was hit. He and his team immediately headed to the farm to provide support.

“She is constantly giving back to the community and going above and beyond,” said Post.

The large shed and Savolt’s home were also damaged.

“Vehicles, their camper, farm equipment, their mowers, I mean you name it,” said Post.

Wallace, Scott, Finney, Greeley, Kearney and Wichita counties dealt with strong winds, hail, and rail.

“The corn and milo took direct hits from wind and hail really did some damage,” said Scott County Emergency Manager, Tim Stoecklein.

Savolt said they are in the early stages of cleanup.

The Scott City Police Department is helping out with meals and collecting donations at the department.

“When she is home she is still being a police officer and helping people that call her that need help and she goes above and beyond so you know it is our turn to help her out,” Post said.

Any donations for the Savolt family can be taken to the Scott City Police Department at 602 W. 5th St. There is also a meal train for the family. If you would like to, you can help out here.

The National Weather Service Dodge City said all damage had everything blown to the southeast with no signs of rotational winds and winds were estimated at 90-100 MPH.