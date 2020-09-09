‘Scratchy throat, coughing, sneezing’: Change in weather causing allergy issues for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The cooler temperatures, wind, and rain may be causing some to have flare-ups with their allergies.

“Basically, drainage down the back of the throat, scratchy throat, coughing, sneezing and itchy watery eyes,” says Andrea Babb, a Physician’s Assitant at Clifton Family Medicine.

The cool weather was not enough to stop Clyde Barton from enjoying the swing set with his mother Holly at Riverside Park

“I like warm weather too. You like cold weather, mommy,” Barton said.

His mother agreed, “I like cool weather.”

Riverside Park certainly was not as packed as you may see on a warmer day but a place that did get more visits and tele-visits was Clifton Family Medicine.

“I have probably spoken with five people,” Babb said.

Babb says all five have complained about allergies, which she believes could have something to do with the weather.

“I think the number one cause right now is the wind. You get that wind blowing all of that pollen around, and then of course, the rain mixed with the wind is going to ramp up allergy symptoms even more because of the mold spores,” Babb explained.

Something Thomas Murphy also noticed while rolling along and going door to door for sales Tuesday afternoon.

“The past few days I have been feeling them,” Murphy said.

Babb says the mix of weather conditions will likely cause more people to call but also because many of the symptoms may appear to be more than just allergies.

“The fact with COVID-19 and a lot of people having mild symptoms of that, it kind of muddies the water,” Babb said. “I think that maybe for the next month until mid or end of October there are going to be people calling.”

Babb says the rain may heighten some allergy symptoms. She advises people to practice basic hygiene and maybe stay inside as much as possible for the next couple of days.

LATEST STORIES: