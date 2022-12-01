WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Screening devices to detect guns and other metal weapons have been delivered to Wichita Public Schools.

Back in September, the Wichita school board approved the purchase of the OPENGATE screening devices. Students will walk through them at each entrance at the start of school.

The system is different from metal detectors. These will detect knives, guns and even explosives. The devices are portable and can be moved throughout the schools for other events as another layer of safety precautions.

West High School volunteered to be the first school to use the screening devices beginning Friday, Dec. 2.