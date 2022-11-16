WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire at a duplex in southeast Wichita caused nearly $90,000 in damage on Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 3:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of S. Pinecrest St.

According to Wichita Fire Department Captain Casey Hauschild, upon arrival from the department, there was a heavy fire showing from the rear of the home.

An aggressive attack was initiated as well as a search to make sure no one was inside.

“There was one occupant at home at the time of the fire,” said Hauschild. “They did escape the fire to our arrival.”

They were evaluated by EMS but refused care, according to Hauschild.

Hauschild says the fire was contained to a bedroom and hallway, but both were heavily damaged.

“Estimated roughly $80,000 worth of damage to the structure and $10,000 to content,” said Hauschild.

The Red Cross is offering assistance to the victim of the house fire.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Hauschild says the Fire Department is seeing an uptick in fires this time of year.

“If you want to remind people that in our winter weather season, we’re coming upon home heating appliances — need to make sure they’re not plugged into a power strip,” Hauschild said.

Plugging a space heater into a power strip can cause an overload, resulting in a fire.

Hauschild says you should also check the batteries in your smoke detector and that your family has a plan in case of a house fire.