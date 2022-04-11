Jason Hinton (Photo provided by Chase County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Family and friends are concerned about a Marion County man who disappeared almost one week ago.

According to the Marion County sheriff, Jason Hinton was driving a white Ford Ranger pickup when he wrecked on private property along U.S. Highway 50 near Cedar Point in Chase County. It happened around 7:30 last Tuesday, April 5.

Investigators say the damage to the truck was minor, and there is no evidence Hinton was injured. Instead, they say it appears he walked away after the crash.

The sheriff said Hinton is an insulin-dependent diabetic, and it is unknown if he has his insulin with him. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of the missing man. Hinton usually wears glasses, but he is not wearing them in the picture.

Hinton is 44 years old, six feet and one inch tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information about where he is, call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 620-382-2144, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.