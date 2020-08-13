Search for missing Overland Park mom moves to Mississippi River

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — The search for a missing Overland Park mother has moved to the water.

Marilane Carter disappeared more than a week ago. Since then, her husband, Adam Carter, has made good use of social media as a platform to recruit help in finding his wife.

“The biggest need that we need help with right now is we need volunteers to help us search the river right around the I-55 bridge there in Memphis,” he said in a public address.

Marilane Carter, an Overland Park mother of three, left on Aug. 1 for Birmingham, Alabama, where her family lives. She was headed there to get help with mental health concerns.

She left around 8 p.m. that evening. A West Plains, Missouri, hotel provided police with surveillance video showing her checking in at about 3 a.m. the following morning. Family said she stayed there about three hours, then hit the road again until she drove near Memphis.

That’s the last time Marilane spoke with her husband and mother on the phone, and the last time investigators pinged her cell. She was near the Arkansas-Tennessee border, a couple miles from the Mississippi River.

Police have searched the land, but her family is now asking for help as the search moves into the water.

“We need people who have a boat and very good sonars and experience navigating the Mississippi River,” Adam Carter said. “That would be a help to us as we’re attempting to rule out the worst possible case scenario of the river and that area.”

Nexstar sister station WREG in Memphis is covering the search, which is expected to start sometime on Aug. 13.

Brady McLaughlin, who’s married to Marilane’s sister, said relatives are grateful for what police in West Memphis, Arkansas, have done so far. But they’d also like more information from the agencies working the case, outside of Overland Park police.

“There are still questions that we’re waiting as a family to hear from. We’d love to see local law enforcement in West Memphis and Memphis kind of step in and help supplement some of this stuff because what we’re doing is just what we think needs to happen to try to find Marilane,” McLaughlin said.

FOX4 called the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, but the person who answered the phone transferred our crew to several voicemail boxes before another person answered and told us to call back between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

McLaughlin said the couple’s children are staying with relatives in the metro area.

With their youngest child turning 3 years old on Monday, the family’s prayer has become, “Bring Mommy home by Anna’s birthday.”

LATEST STORIES: