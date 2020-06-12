Search for Wichita woman who is still missing is scheduled for Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends have organized a search for Savannah Schneider Saturday, June 13.

The 23-year-old woman was last seen May 31, leaving her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo in Wichita.

Police say her cell phone last pinged in the Haysville area. Police detectives, the mounted unit, police K9s, and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Detectives have searched the area.

The Wichita Police Department is heading the investigation and is asking for the public’s help to find her. They are offering a $1000 reward.

There will be a search party Saturday, June 13, at 8 a.m. starting at Campus High School in Haysville.

There is also a vigil scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside of Delta Gamma on Omega Court in Wichita.

Friends are encouraging everyone to come and said they need all of the help they can get.

Savannah Schneider (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

