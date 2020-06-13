Search party for missing 23-year old Savannah Schneider

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A search party began Saturday morning for missing 23- year-old Savannah Schneider. Schneider was last seen on May 31 and friends of Savannah say the wait has been too long. The search party started near the last place Savannah’s cell phone was pinged. The search for Savannah will begin at 8 a.m. at Campus High School. Here, individuals will be put into teams.

The goal is to help find any evidence Savannah may have left behind to give to the authorities. The search party was organized by Savannahs’ Delta Gamma sorority sisters who say it’s been too long and, “they’re just trying to help in any way they can.” People can R.S.V.P. beforehand and meet them at 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

“It’s important that every participant’s safety is at the forefront of our minds and the search will be going until, like 1 p.m.,” said Delta Gamma Chapter President, Abbi Faflick. “Part of what we are doing to ensure the safety of all participants is that they do R.S.V.P. so that their is a name and contact behind that.”

In addition to Saturdays’ search party there will also be a vigil organized at 7:30 p.m. outside of Delta Gamma on Omega Court.

LATEST NEWS: