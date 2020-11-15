Second arrest made in connection to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made a second arrest in connection to a fatal shooting Monday, November 9.

According to Sedgwick County Jail arrest records, Samuel Rashawn Rushin Jr was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

According to police, a shooting broke out Monday afternoon in the 900 block of North Ridgewood.

Rushin is currently being held in the Sedgwick County jail on a $175,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Wichita police identified the victim as 21-year-old Christopher Bell. He died from his injuries at the hospital.