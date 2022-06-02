WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you have a need for speed? Well, you can show off that speed by racing area law enforcement during the “Beat The Heat!” event. It will be Friday, June 10, at the Kansas International Dragway. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing is sponsoring the second annual event with members of the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, Mel Hambelton Ford Racing said 5,000 people attended the event.

Wichita Police Department Officer Paul Cruz and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said they both realize that there are a lot of racing fanatics in the community.

“We constantly see it in the streets. We are constantly seeing the challenges, the revving of the engines, don’t think we don’t notice, OK. We really notice it, but we realize we got to give a safe place to do it,” Cruz said.

“Quite honestly, there isn’t anything much more dangerous than getting into a drag race on a city street. This is a good opportunity in a controlled environment for those race fans or race enthusiasts to be out there and do it out there,” Blick said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, according to Nick Roberts with Mel Hambelton Ford. Spectators are $8 per person. Those 12 and under are free.

“Anyone that wants to challenge local law enforcement or just get a time to see how fast their cars are is welcome. It is a $20 tech card to be able to go down the track. Every person that comes in will have to sign a release waiver,” Roberts said.

“We loved watching the interaction last year between law enforcement and the public.” Lisa Hambelton

Lisa Hambelton said the event was well-received last year. However, she noted that they had a big issue with the gates.

“We had so many people come in the gates at one time with 5,000 in attendance. We want you to know we changed some things. We are going to do better on the gate this year, get you through, so you can get signed up so you can race the police,” Hambelton said.