WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion of 1st-degree murder.

The WPD says they have presented the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

Caviontay Conway (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Shannon Cavitt Jr. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

These individuals would not have been arrested so quickly without the hard work and dedication of our Violent Crime Community Response Team and Community Response Teams. Thank you for all that you did in order to capture these two Murder suspects.” Wichita Police Department

According to police, around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of E Gilbert for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police say they found Dennis unconscious and not breathing. Officers then began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Dennis and several other people were inside a home when two armed men entered and shot Dennis. They then fled on foot, according to Wichita police.