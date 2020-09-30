Second man pleads guilty in Newton armed robbery

by: KSN News

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton.

Rico Montes, 28, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

In his plea, Montes admitted he and Jorge Correa, 25, robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main in Newton while another man waited in the car. Montes and Correa were armed when they entered the store.

Montes is set for sentencing Dec. 16. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Correa pleaded guilty last week and is set for sentencing Dec. 8.

A third 18-year-old man, who is alleged to have driven the getaway car, is set for a change of plea hearing Oct. 13.

