Second officer attacked by an inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility in a month

LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — A corrections officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility suffered cuts and possible fractures to his face after he was allegedly attacked by an inmate Monday morning.

It’s the second time this month a guard working at the prison has been sent to a hospital in similar attacks.

Monday morning’s incident happened either during or close to breakfast in the maximum-security unit, according to the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. The union said the inmate allegedly put soap in a sock and used it to assault the correctional officer.

The officer was the only guard on the unit for most of the night, according to the union, and it is working to determine if the officer was also alone at the time of the attack.

Earlier this month the union said an inmate assaulted a female corrections officer. During that attack, the guard was allegedly punched repeatedly and hit in the face and head with a padlock. The employee suffered facial fractures, other broken bones, and may have suffered a severe head injury.

The union said it believes the woman has been released from the hospital, but due to privacy laws can’t release specific information about her or her condition.