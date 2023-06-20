PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Another victim of an apparent drug overdose at a Park City hotel has died.

Last Thursday, 911 got a call around 12:40 a.m. that three people may have experienced substance abuse overdoses at a hotel in the 900 block of Connolly Court.

Park City Police Department officers went to the hotel room and found the three victims. A 43-year-old Park City woman died at the scene.

A 32-year-old homeless man temporarily staying at the hotel was in serious condition. The PCPD announced Monday that the man has died.

A 38-year-old Valley Center woman remains hospitalized.

The PCPD says officers found drug paraphernalia in the room, but it will be up to the coroner’s office to determine the exact causes of the deaths. An investigation is ongoing.