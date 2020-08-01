Second person dies in connection to west Wichita motel shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified a second fatality in connection to a shooting Thursday, July 30th on the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg Drive.

Police identify the victim as 23-year-old Keion Whyte of Wichita. Officials say Whyte died Saturday from his injuries.

Police arrested four people Thursday after a confrontation in a west Wichita motel room turned violent. Investigators say two people pulled guns on each other and started shooting. WPD says 40-year-old William Pottorff, of Wichita, died from his injuries on the scene.

WPD arrested the following on charges of felony murder and aggravated burglary:

23-year-old Braxton Cooley of Wichita

23-year-old Akakia Farbes of Wichita

43-year-old Eugene Donnald of O’Fallon, Illinois

23-year-old Koby Fisher of Wichita.

Police say a female had been staying at the hotel for approximately one month and was being visited by Pottorff, who is an acquaintance. While in the room, Whyte, Cooley, Farbes, Donnald, and Fisher forced themselves into the room, and a physical altercation ensued between Pottorff and Whyte. During the physical altercation, both men pulled out handguns, and there was an exchange of gunfire, leading to Pottorff’s and Whyte’s injuries, according to WPD.

Whyte was then taken to the area hospital by Cooley, Farbes, Donald, Fisher, and an additional person that was in a vehicle during the incident.

This was not a random incident, and illegal narcotics are a factor.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

