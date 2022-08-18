WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita says the second phase of Douglas resurfacing will begin Monday.

The first phase was completed in early August. The second and final phase is scheduled to be completed Friday, Aug. 26.

Douglas will be closed to through traffic. Cross streets will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic and parking. The impacted businesses in Delano were contacted in July in preparation.

Sidewalk access will remain open in front of businesses, and electronic messaging boards have been put in place advising motorists of the upcoming traffic and that local businesses remain open.