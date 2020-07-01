Second property and evidence technician for Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office booked for theft

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Sedgwick County Sheriff_334852

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a second property and evidence technician accused of theft has been booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.

Marc Gordon is facing three counts of misdemeanor theft and felony official misconduct.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on February 26, 2020 when evidence was found to be missing during an audit. It included approximately $145,000 in money, drugs, seven guns, and power tools.

Last week, Robert White, another former property and evidence supervisor, was booked into jail for numerous drug and theft violatons. He will make his appearance today in Sedgwick County Court.

The district attorney says the theft has forced him to dismiss 30 cases so far.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories