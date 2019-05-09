Second Street through Old Town to be closed beginning Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Works and Utilities said Second Street, west of Washington, will close to through traffic for five days beginning Monday, May 13.

During the closure, through traffic will be detoured using Washington, Douglas, and St. Francis streets. Local traffic on Second Street will be open to Mead Street.

The closure, for installation of a storm sewer drainage structure, is part of a project to reconstruct Second Street from Washington to Santa Fe. The project also includes pedestrian safety and aesthetic enhancements, drainage improvements, and water main replacement.

Electronic message signs will be posted on Second Street to provide advance warning of the closure.

The $1.9 million project is funded by Government Obligation bonds. The estimated project completion this summer.