Second teen dead after Kansas rollover crash

HAVENSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a second teenager has died after a weekend rollover crash in Kansas.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s said in a Facebook post that 18-year-old Keaton Blaske died Tuesday.

Blaske and 19-year-old Quinton Norris, of Onaga, were ejected when the vehicle in which they were riding went off the side of Kansas 63 early Sunday in rural Havensville.

Norris died Sunday at a hospital. It was unclear who was driving. The accident is under investigation.

