Secret Santa makes traffic stops joyful in Kansas community

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting stopped by police was joyful for residents of one Kansas City suburb.

KMBC-TV reports that Police Officer Ryanne Stevens was among the elves dolling out $100 bills on Wednesday in Shawnee.

After pulling over a van for a minor traffic infraction, she learned that the driver’s wife has multiple sclerosis. She explained that a Secret Santa had donated cash and that she thought the man “might be a good recipient of that money.”

Another unsuspecting driver hugged Stevens, telling her, “Thank you so much, God bless you.”

This is the fifth year the Secret Santa has donated $10,000 for Shawnee police to hand out.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories