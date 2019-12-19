SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting stopped by police was joyful for residents of one Kansas City suburb.
KMBC-TV reports that Police Officer Ryanne Stevens was among the elves dolling out $100 bills on Wednesday in Shawnee.
After pulling over a van for a minor traffic infraction, she learned that the driver’s wife has multiple sclerosis. She explained that a Secret Santa had donated cash and that she thought the man “might be a good recipient of that money.”
Another unsuspecting driver hugged Stevens, telling her, “Thank you so much, God bless you.”
This is the fifth year the Secret Santa has donated $10,000 for Shawnee police to hand out.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police looking into armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers
- Wichita man sentenced to more than 55 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder
- Secret Santa makes traffic stops joyful in Kansas community
- Kansas midwives upset over proposed regulations
- Domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking letter to Santa from 7-year-old