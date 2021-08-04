Section of busy Wichita road closing for 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers who use Tyler Road south of Kellogg are in for a detour starting Monday, Aug. 9.

The City of Wichita says Tyler Road will close to through traffic at Harry so crews can replace a storm sewer pipe under the road. The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

While Tyler is closed, drivers will be detoured to Maize Road, both at Kellogg and K-42. Local drivers will be allowed south of Kellogg to Harry and north of K-42 to Tex Consolver Golf Course. The city says there are electronic message boards on Tyler warning drivers about the upcoming closure.

The city says the $350,000 project is funded through the stormwater utility.