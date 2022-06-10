WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of one of the busiest highways in Wichita is closing for almost 48 hours this weekend. Drivers heading south on U.S. Interstate 135 will have to take a detour in north Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing southbound I-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

KDOT said the closure is so workers can safely install bridge beams over traffic lanes at the North Junction.

Signs will detour southbound I-135 traffic onto I-235. Drivers will then take the Broadway exit, turn right, and then get back onto I-235 northbound. From there, they will take the southbound I-135 exit.

(KSN Image)

On Tuesday and Wedneday, June 14 and 15, the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and westbound K-254 will be closed for bridge construction over southbound I-135 traffic. The closure will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

The goal of the North Junction construction is to improve safety and the flow of traffic at the connections of I-135, I-235, K-96 and K-254. Click here to learn more about the project.