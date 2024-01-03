WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city has closed a small section of Murdock Avenue next to Sim Park and Botanica because of the Northwest Water Facility.

A City of Wichita spokesperson says crews need the road closed so they can tie the city’s existing water system in with the new one.

The Murdock Avenue closure covers about 400 feet between Amidon Street and Perry Avenue.

People can still get to Botanica by following the detour signs. The city says the detour takes drivers to Franklin Avenue, one block north of the road closure.

Depending on the weather, the closure is expected to last several weeks into early February.

The closed area is about four miles from the new Northwest Water Facility, just north of the Sedgwick County Zoo, but it is an important location.

WichitaWaterWorks.com details what is happening with the NWWF. According to its 2023 report, the project team expanded NWWF’s offsite work into the Riverside neighborhood at the end of more than a year ago so workers could install 600 feet of 42-inch slip-lining. The work also includes the tie-ins to existing water lines.

At $500 million, the Northwest Water Facility is the city’s largest-ever infrastructure investment. It will replace the city’s 80-year-old water treatment plant. It is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

When fully operational, the plant will pump 120 million gallons of drinking water daily to more than half a million people in south-central Kansas.