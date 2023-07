WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of Murdock is closing until some time in September.

Starting July 5, the City of Wichita will be closing Murdock from Amidon to Woodrow, next to Botanica and Sim Golf Course.

It’s part of the construction for the new water treatment facility being built in northwest Wichita across from the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Courtesy City of Wichita

Traffic will be diverted to Franklin Avenue during the project.

For more information about the new water treatment facility, visit wichitawaterworks.com.