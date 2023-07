WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – West Murdock Street will close on Wednesday just north of Botanica for at least two months.

The City of Wichita says the street will be closed between Amidon and Woodrow. The work is related to the construction of Wichita’s Northwest Water Facility.

Traffic will be diverted a block north to Franklin Street. Botanica and Sim Golf Course will still have access to Amidon.

The work is expected to last into September.