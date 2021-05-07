Security officer critically injured in QuikTrip shooting passes away, his family speaks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police confirmed Friday that Will Robinson, the 39-year-old male QuikTrip security officer, who was critically injured in a shooting on Wednesday night, has passed away. The shooting happened in the area of Murdock and Broadway.

On Friday morning, Wichita police announced that they arrested 41-year-old Laroy West of Wichita on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm stemming from the Quik Trip shooting.

On Thursday evening, a lieutenant was doing a follow-up on the investigation and observed West in the area of 19th and Broadway.  West was contacted and arrested without incident. 

“During the investigation, we learned that he was an armed security guard employed by QuikTrip and had encountered a male who was causing a disruption inside the store,” Captain Jason Stephens, WPD, said. “He escorted this individual from this store and ultimately to the edge of the property where the disturbance continued. He ended up across the street, and after a short physical disturbance was shot by the suspect.”

Will Robinson with family, image courtesy of Robinson family

