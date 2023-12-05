SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A call for change by the Wichita Fire Union is now in the works after a recommendation by the 911 advisory board.

Last week, the Wichita Firefighters IAFF Local 135 asked for an investigation into 911 after 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski died in a fire on Oct. 13.

911 advisory board president and Sheriff Jeff Easter said in his 11 years on the board, they’ve never had to bring in an outside party to look into issues within 911.

“We have an incident that occurred here that is problematic, and it needs to be looked at along with all the other services that are provided,” said Sheriff Easter.

Tuesday, the board made multiple recommendations for the future of 911.

The board recommended a third-party audit into 911 that would look at things such as training, protocols, policies, and operations between other departments.

“There’s nobody that anybody coming in can give best recommendations without reviewing all information from both sides,” said Sedgwick County Assistant County Manager Rusty Leeds.

Leeds and City Assistant Manager Donte Martin, along with a third independent party, will choose who does the audit.

The board also recommended to have the city and county split the cost.

“We both are committed to getting this done as timely as we can so we can move forward,” said Leeds.

The departments also agreed to form subcommittees to address issues with the new Computer Aided Dispatch system, also known as CAD.

The Wichita Fire Union President, Ted Bush, said he is encouraged by the steps for an audit but is still frustrated.

“We have to get this figured out now I’m a little discouraged at the thought of what is coming down the road is this long drawn-out process,” said Bush.

Leeds said they want this audit to bring credible facts and give 911 and other departments a fresh start.

Next steps, the county commission will need to vote on the recommendations and the city council could vote on agreeing to split the cost.

Bush said he will continue to push for accountability and a quick process for the audit.

Sheriff Easter and Leeds were unable to provide a timeline or possible cost for the audit at Tuesday’s meeting.