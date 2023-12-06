SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sedgwick County Commissioners approved an independent investigation into emergency communications.

The recommendation for this audit is from the 911 advisory board.

There are concerns from some commissioners and the Wichita Firefighters Union about how long this audit will take.

County leaders said they will continue to talk with all public safety departments to show support in any way they can.

The external investigation will look at the fatal fire on Oct. 13 that took the life of 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski, dissecting the call from top to bottom and the operations on the ground until firefighters left the scene.

It will also look into training, staffing, protocols, and practices, as well as how 911 works with other public safety departments.

“We want to get this review of this incident done as quickly as possible,” said Sedgwick County Assistant Manager Rusty Leeds.

The original recommendation by the 911 advisory board would have the Cty and County assistant managers, along with a neutral person, pick the auditor.

This will stay, but the County’s legal team and Leeds said the group to pick the third party group for the investigation will have more than three people to make an unbiased decision to allow for a factual and credible audit.

“At the end of the day, there is a lot more to this than somebody just saying that one person didn’t dispatch on time. We admit that, and we know that happened, but that is not all that is wrong. There are other things that happened,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner District 5 Jim Howell.

The County said the process will take months.

“Any step that we can to put our foot on the gas and move these things forward, I think it would be helpful for this community to know that we are doing that,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner District 4 Ryan Baty.

The 911 Advisory Board also approved subcommittees to look into other issues fire departments, EMS, and law enforcement, deal with when it comes to the computer-aided dispatch system and dispatch.

“I thought that was already happening, but apparently it was not, and so I guess they are trying again,” said Wichita Firefighters IAFF Local 135 President Ted Bush.

Bush said he is feeling encouraged about these next steps but is concerned about the wait time.

“We have a family out there that is waiting for answers, and I believe they deserve them in the quickest way possible,” said Bush.

County commissioners said they will continue to discuss how they can best support public safety departments in the meantime.

“They are the front door to public safety in this community, and we’ve got to make sure that we have the resources that they have, and they need to equip the people that are on the ground,” said Commissioner Baty. He added, “When there is one part that is incomplete or one part that isn’t working, it impacts the entire safety of the community, so we just need to make sure that there are no gaps.”

Commissioner Howell said he will push for the audit to be public once it is finished, as he wants the community to be able to access the findings.

Next steps, the Wichita City Council will vote on splitting the cost of the audit.

The City released a statement to KSN about the next steps:

We are happy to help fund the endeavor for a third-party review of the Brookhollow Apartments incident and 911 operations. Keeping our residents safe is the City’s number one priority and we are happy to help fund and lead this effort to ensure that 911 operations can more effectively serve our first responders in order to keep our residents safe. City of Wichita

The 911 Advisory Board meets again in January to discuss the subcommittees and determine if EMS will have its own or be a part of the fire or law enforcement group.