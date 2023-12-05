WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal judge has dismissed Sedgwick County Commissioners and the City of Wichita from the case centered on the death of Cedric Lofton.

Lofton died in September 2021 after an altercation with staff at the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC).

The judge ruled Lofton’s brother did not prove his claims that they enforced unconstitutional policies and that employees at JIAC didn’t have enough training.

Sedgwick County, however, is still a defendant in the case.

The final pretrial conference is set for Dec. 19.