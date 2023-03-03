WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett will hold a news conference at 4:15 on Friday to discuss an incident involving off-duty police officers and teenagers at a Wichita skating rink.

The case dates back to New Year’s Eve. According to the Wichita Police Department, off-duty officers were working as security at Roller City, 3200 S. Meridian, when management asked them to escort a 15-year-old girl from the business because she allegedly had become disruptive. Police allege that the girl and a 16-year-old boy swung at officers.

An altercation ensued, and the two teenagers were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center.

Video of some of the altercation surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. The video showed officers wrestling with the teens, punches being thrown, and ended with an officer spraying something at the boy’s face.

Some in the community called for the firing of the police officer.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said the officer was placed on administrative duties. The chief also said he would “hold officers accountable if anyone has acted outside the policies” of the department.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.

Bennett’s news conference will be aired on KSN News at 4, and the video will be added to this story after it ends.