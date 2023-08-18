WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is opening a satellite office on Monday, Aug. 21.

The office will be located at 5620 E. Kellogg Drive within the Sedgwick County Tag Office. The office will be located directly across the street from the Dole VA Medical Center, providing veterans easy access and convenience.

The new Register of Deeds location will provide these services:

Recording documents

Filing DD214 military discharge forms

Issuing military discount cards

“I’m proud to offer another full-service location,” said Tonya Buckingham, Sedgwick County Register of Deeds. “Sharing space with the Kellogg Tag Office makes it easier than ever for customers on the east side of Wichita, especially veterans coming from the VA Center, to take care of their business with the County in one stop.”

The satellite office will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and closed for an hour at noon for lunch. For more information on the Register of Deeds, click here.