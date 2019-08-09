Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office offering free active shooter training

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office offers free active shooter training for businesses, churches, schools, or any other group that is interested.

“It’s our job, it’s what we’re here for. We want people to feel comfortable coming to us no matter how significant they feel it is,” said Deputy Robert Hephner.

Deputy Hephner has been conducting the training for the past 3 years. He said it is important to pay attention to what’s going on around you no matter where you are. He said if you see something suspicious, contact law enforcement.

“A lot of places could benefit from increased security policies,” Hephner said.

If your business would like to schedule the free training, you can contact Deputy Hephner at 316-660-0750 or robert.hephner@sedgwick.gov.

