WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for three lost children in the block of 32600 W. 4th St. N.

The children are 10-year-old Rachel Kastner, 5-year-old Henry Webber, and 6-year-old Sara Webber.

Call 911 immediately with any information regarding the location of the children.