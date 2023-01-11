WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis presented the 2022 Chairman’s Award to Dr. Rick Muma, WSU president, and Dr. Robert Simari, executive vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Dennis credited the two with collaborating to create a biomedical campus in downtown Wichita where health care services and research would be provided in cooperation with existing hospitals and medical providers. The biomedical campus would also create a pipeline of trained health care professionals to help meet community and employer needs.

“The benefits for our residents and our economy will be immeasurable,” Dennis said.

Since 1988, the chairman of the Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners selects one organization, project, or person who has exhibited a high dedication to public service or otherwise made strides to improve our community. Some past recipients of this award include the Patriot Guard, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Community Policing Unit, the Wichita Independent Business Association, and the Sedgwick County Zoological Society.

During the meeting, Pete Meiztner was selected to serve as the chairman for the next year. Jim Howell is the new chair pro tem.