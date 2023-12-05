WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County 911 Advisory Board is holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the Brookhollow Apartment fire response.

The family of Paoly Bedeski, who died in the fire in October, has joined the push to change the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications.

Sheriff Jeff Easter already recommended a third party look into the events leading up to Bedeski’s death.

County commissioners also plan to discuss the fire later this week.

